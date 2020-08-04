August 04, 2020 Weather Forecast

August 04, 2020 Weather ForecastAugust 4, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated August 4, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Windy, with an east wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. North wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 68. East northeast wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 85. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming north in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov