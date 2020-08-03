August 03, 2020 Weather Forecast

August 03, 2020 Weather ForecastAugust 3, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated August 3, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Windy, with an east wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Tuesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the morning.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov