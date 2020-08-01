August 01, 2020 Weather Forecast

August 01, 2020 Weather ForecastAugust 1, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated August 1, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 72. North northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind around 6 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 68. North wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the evening.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84. East southeast wind around 7 mph becoming north northeast in the morning.
