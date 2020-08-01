August 01, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 72. North northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind around 6 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 68. North wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84. East southeast wind around 7 mph becoming north northeast in the morning.

Looking Ahead