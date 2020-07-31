July 31, 2020 Weather Forecast

July 31, 2020 Weather ForecastJuly 31, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated July 31, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming north northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. North wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. North wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. North northeast wind around 8 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. East northeast wind around 6 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83. North wind around 6 mph.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov