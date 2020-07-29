July 29, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 70. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Very windy, with an east northeast wind around 33 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers. Low around 52. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northwest wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers. Low around 65. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

