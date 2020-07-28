HPD Seeking East Hawaiʻi Runaway

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is looking for a 15-year-old runaway.

Jordan Grant was last seen in the Hilo area on July 4, 2020, at approximately 7:15 a.m. He is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with a slim build, short black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, white shorts, and slippers.

Police ask anyone who may have information regarding the whereabouts of Grant to contact Detective Gavin Kagimoto of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section at 808-961-2276, via email at [email protected], or at the department’s non-emergency line 808-935-3311.