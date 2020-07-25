July 25, 2020 Weather Forecast

Hurricane Local Statement issued July 24 at 11:39PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 69. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Frequent showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 85. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 7pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 69. Breezy, with a north northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 78. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Windy, with a northeast wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 61. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 56. Windy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Windy, with an east wind 19 to 24 mph becoming west 7 to 12 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 67. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Frequent showers, mainly before noon. High near 84. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 67. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.

