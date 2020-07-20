July 20, 2020 Weather Forecast

Special Weather Statement issued July 19 at 4:10AM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Waimea

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east northeast wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead