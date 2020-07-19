July 19, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 69. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Occasional showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 85. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with a northeast wind 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Windy, with a northeast wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 67. North wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Occasional showers, mainly before noon. High near 84. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Windy, with an east wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with a northeast wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

