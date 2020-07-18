July 18, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

:

SPONSORED VIDEO

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with a northeast wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. West northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 67. North wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead