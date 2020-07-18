July 18, 2020 Weather Forecast

July 18, 2020 Weather ForecastJuly 18, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated July 18, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
:
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with a northeast wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. West northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 67. North wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
