July 15, 2020 Weather Forecast

July 15, 2020 Weather ForecastJuly 15, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated July 15, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 64. East northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light northeast wind.
Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov