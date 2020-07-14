July 14, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Showers. Low around 66. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 85. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Showers. Low around 58. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers, mainly before noon. High near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers. Low around 53. Windy, with an east wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers. High near 65. Windy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers. Low around 54. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers. Low around 64. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers, mainly before noon. High near 83. North northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

