July 13, 2020 Weather Forecast

July 13, 2020 Weather ForecastJuly 13, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated July 13, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind becoming north around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Showers. Low around 64. North wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov