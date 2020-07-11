July 11, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Windy, with a northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with a northeast wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Very windy, with an east northeast wind around 32 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 29 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North northwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with a northeast wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Looking Ahead