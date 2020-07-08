Pāhoa Man Arrested on Assault After Incident in Hilo Parking Lot

Pāhoa Man Arrested on Assault After Incident in Hilo Parking LotJuly 8, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated July 7, 2020, 7:44 PM)
A Pāhoa man was arrested for assault after an altercation with a woman in the parking lot of a home improvement store in Hilo.
The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon on Makaʻala Street. Just after 1:10 p.m., Hawai‘i Police Department’s South Hilo patrol responded to a call of a disturbance at the business.
After arriving on scene, officers learned that a 24-year-old Volcano woman discovered a “zip-tie” attached to her vehicle after exiting the parking lot. She returned a short time later blocking one of the entrances to the business.
While her vehicle blocked the entrance, a 55-year-old Pāhoa man was attempting to leave. Police say the man entered the woman’s car and tried to move it out of the way.
“In the process, the 24-year-old female was assaulted as she attempted to prevent the Pāhoa man from moving her vehicle,” police say.
Bystanders detained the suspect until police arrived; he was arrested at the scene for third-degree assault and second-degree unlawful entry into a motor vehicle. Police are continuing this investigation and no one has been charged at this time.
Police say there are stories on social media regarding “zip-ties” on vehicles being connected to possible abductions and human trafficking. At this time police cannot confirm any validity to that story in this case.