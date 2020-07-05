July 05, 2020 Weather Forecast

July 05, 2020 Weather ForecastJuly 5, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated July 5, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East northeast wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 9 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
:
South Big Island
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northeast wind around 7 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov