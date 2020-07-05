Fresh Bags of Produce Available for Pickup on Tuesdays at Laʻiʻōpua Center

Free bags of produce will be available to residents every Tuesday at the Laʻiʻōpua Center in Kailua-Kona, starting this week.

Bags are available for pickup starting at 5 p.m. at the Laʻiʻōpua Center, located at 74-5210 Keanalehu Drive. Additionally, Laʻiʻōpua 2020 (L2020) continues to offer “Cook Your Own Meal Bundles” on Thursdays, with this week’s meal being Kalua Pig with Cabbage and Rice.

During these food pickups, L2020 asks residents to stay in their vehicles and volunteers will bring the items to them. Residents will get one bag per vehicle.

L2020 provides social, recreational, vocational, economic, educational and cultural opportunities and infrastructure to the communities of the Kealakehe Ahupua’a.