July 04, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Independence Day: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. North northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Independence Day: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Independence Day: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Independence Day: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. East wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Independence Day: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 65. East southeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Independence Day: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Independence Day: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

