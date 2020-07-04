July 04, 2020 Weather Forecast

July 04, 2020 Weather ForecastJuly 4, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated July 4, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Hilo
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Independence Day: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. North northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Independence Day: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Independence Day: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Independence Day: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. East wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.
Saturday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Independence Day: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 65. East southeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Independence Day: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Independence Day: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov