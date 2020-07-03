July 03, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Occasional showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 67. South southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Independence Day: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. North northwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. East southeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Independence Day: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 65. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Independence Day: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

