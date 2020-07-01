July 01, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. North northeast wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with a northeast wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northwest wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northeast wind 7 to 14 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with a northeast wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 18 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

