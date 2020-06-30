Load Size Restrictions Continue at E. Hawaiʻi Regional Sort Station

East Hawaiʻi Regional Sort Station services are closed to businesses hauling commercially-generated waste larger than five cubic yards through Sept. 30, 2020.

This restriction may end earlier if circumstances change. A five cubic-yard load will fit in a standard size pickup truck with an eight-foot-long bed filled to the top of the cab.

The Sort Station, located at the South Hilo Sanitary Landfill (aka Hilo Dump), will continue to accept businesses hauling residentially-generated waste during regular business hours from 7 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. daily.