June 30, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with a northeast wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Windy, with a northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. North northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northwest wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with a northeast wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

