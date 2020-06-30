June 30, 2020 Weather Forecast

June 30, 2020 Weather ForecastJune 30, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated June 30, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with a northeast wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Windy, with a northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. North northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northwest wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with a northeast wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov