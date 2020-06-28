June 28, 2020 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued June 28 at 3:42AM HST until June 29 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light west southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light north northeast wind.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. East northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

