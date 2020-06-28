June 28, 2020 Weather Forecast

June 28, 2020 Weather ForecastJune 28, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated June 28, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light west southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light north northeast wind.
Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. East northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov