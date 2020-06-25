June 25, 2020 Weather Forecast

June 25, 2020 Weather ForecastJune 25, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated June 25, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. North northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
South Big Island
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
