HPD Investigating Vehicle Theft in Keaʻau

Hawaiʻi Police Department is seeking the public’s help in providing information on reported vehicle theft in Keaʻau.

In connection to the incident, authorities released a surveillance photo with what appears to be a maroon multi-purpose vehicle with aftermarket rims and two male parties.

Police ask that anyone with any information about this case call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 or contact Officer Devin Ah Chong at 808-965-2715.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.