June 24, 2020 Weather Forecast
Hilo
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 66. South southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South southeast wind around 6 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East southeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 53. Southeast wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. East southeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Showers. Low around 64. East southeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov