June 22, 2020 Weather Forecast

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Windy, with an east wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. West northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the evening.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East southeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead