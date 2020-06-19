June 19, 2020 Weather Forecast

June 19, 2020 Weather ForecastJune 19, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated June 19, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northwest wind 7 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Looking Ahead
