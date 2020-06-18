June 18, 2020 Weather Forecast

June 18, 2020 Weather ForecastJune 18, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated June 18, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 6 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. East southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East southeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 52. East southeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. East wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86. North northeast wind 3 to 8 mph.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov