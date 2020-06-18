June 18, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 6 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. East southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East southeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 52. East southeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. East wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86. North northeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Looking Ahead