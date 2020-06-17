June 17, 2020 Weather Forecast

June 17, 2020 Weather ForecastJune 17, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated June 17, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Hilo
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov