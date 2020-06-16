June 16, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 68. Light west southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Tuesday: Occasional showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 81. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 52. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers, mainly before noon. High near 61. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 64. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers, mainly before noon. High near 78. North northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Looking Ahead