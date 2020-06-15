June 15, 2020 Weather Forecast

June 15, 2020 Weather ForecastJune 15, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated June 15, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. West southwest wind around 9 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Occasional showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 68. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers before midnight. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with a northeast wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 52. Windy, with an east wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East wind around 7 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov