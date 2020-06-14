June 14, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Looking Ahead