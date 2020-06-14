June 14, 2020 Weather Forecast

June 14, 2020 Weather ForecastJune 14, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated June 14, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov