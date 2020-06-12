June 12, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Windy, with a northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with a northeast wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 34 to 39 mph decreasing to 25 to 30 mph. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Windy, with an east wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Friday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

