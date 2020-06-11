June 11, 2020 Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory issued June 11 at 3:24AM HST until June 11 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 68. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Frequent showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 84. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Frequent showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 67. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Windy, with a northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with a northeast wind 23 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Windy, with a northeast wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 17 to 22 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Very windy, with an east wind 28 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 64. North northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 63. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Clear, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Looking Ahead