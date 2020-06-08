June 08, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 67. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Monday: Occasional showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 85. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. North wind around 6 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with a northeast wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 63. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind 7 to 14 mph becoming east southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north northwest in the morning.

Looking Ahead