June 08, 2020 Weather Forecast

June 08, 2020 Weather ForecastJune 8, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated June 8, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 67. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Occasional showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 85. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. North wind around 6 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with a northeast wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 63. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind 7 to 14 mph becoming east southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north northwest in the morning.
Looking Ahead
