June 07, 2020 Weather Forecast

June 07, 2020 Weather ForecastJune 7, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated June 7, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. West southwest wind around 8 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind around 7 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. North wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with a northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Showers. Low around 65. West wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind around 10 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind 7 to 14 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 16 mph.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov