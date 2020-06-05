June 05, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Very windy, with an east wind 26 to 36 mph decreasing to 13 to 23 mph. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 63. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. North northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light east southeast after midnight.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind.

Looking Ahead