Gov. Orders Flags to Half-Staff for Former Hawaiʻi Lawmaker

As a mark of respect for former state Rep. Joseph “Joe” Bertram III, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the flags of the United States and State of Hawaiʻi be flown at half-staff at all state offices and agencies, as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard, from sunrise to sunset on June 8.

Bertram died on May 24 at the age of 63. Bertram was elected to the state House in 2006 and re-elected in 2008. He represented the South Maui communities of Kihei, Wailea and Makena (District 11).

“Bertram was known for taking on many challenging issues and advocating for change that would make his community a better place,” officials stated Friday.

Flags will fly at half-staff on June 8, to honor Bertram on the day of his memorial service.