June 04, 2020 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued June 04 at 3:07AM HST until June 04 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. East wind around 5 mph.

Looking Ahead