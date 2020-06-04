June 04, 2020 Weather Forecast

June 04, 2020 Weather ForecastJune 4, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated June 4, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. East wind around 5 mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov