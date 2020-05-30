May 30, 2020 Weather Forecast

May 30, 2020 Weather ForecastMay 30, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated May 30, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. West northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Looking Ahead
