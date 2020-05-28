May 28, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. West southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 63. North northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. North northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. North northeast wind 6 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East northeast wind around 8 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Looking Ahead