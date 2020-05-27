May 27, 2020 Weather Forecast

May 27, 2020 Weather ForecastMay 27, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated May 27, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Hilo
Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 65. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Occasional showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 83. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Puna
Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 63. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Occasional showers, mainly before noon. High near 80. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East northeast wind around 11 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. North northeast wind 6 to 13 mph.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov