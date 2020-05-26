May 26, 2020 Weather Forecast

May 26, 2020 Weather ForecastMay 26, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated May 26, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Hilo
Overnight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. West southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light southeast wind.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. East southeast wind around 6 mph.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. East wind 5 to 10 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. West wind around 6 mph.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 7 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 7 to 14 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov