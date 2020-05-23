May 23, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Light south southeast wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Occasional showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 66. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind 8 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 63. East southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 85. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the morning.

Looking Ahead