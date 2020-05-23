May 23, 2020 Weather Forecast

May 23, 2020 Weather ForecastMay 23, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated May 23, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Hilo
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Light south southeast wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Occasional showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 66. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind 8 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 63. East southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 85. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the morning.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov