May 20, 2020 Weather Forecast

May 20, 2020 Weather ForecastMay 20, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated May 20, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light south southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers before noon. Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov