May 19, 2020 Weather Forecast

May 19, 2020 Weather ForecastMay 19, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated May 19, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Hilo
Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 68. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Frequent showers. High near 82. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 66. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming south southwest. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 52. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 51. Breezy, with an east wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 64. West wind 9 to 11 mph becoming north northeast. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Frequent showers. High near 79. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 11 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 63. West wind 8 to 11 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov