HPD Makes Several Arrests in Kaʻū

Hawai‘i Island Police arrested 11 people in Kaʻū for a variety of offenses after initiating an array of criminal investigations following reports of increased crime in the region.

During the month of May, detectives from the Area II Criminal Investigations section focused on attempting to identify and apprehend persons involved in illegal activity in the Hawaiʻi Ocean View Estates subdivision, according to a police press release.

Information obtained by detectives, patrol officers assigned to the District of Kaʻū, the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s Area II Special Enforcement Unit and tips from the public led to several persons of interest being identified. Detectives were then able to obtain arrest warrants for those individuals who were believed to be responsible for many of the crimes being committed. Search warrants were also obtained for residences/structures where suspected criminal activity was taking place.

Beginning on May 4, police began to apprehend the wanted individuals. As a result of their efforts, the following six individuals of Hawaiʻi Ocean View Estates were arrested:

23-year-old Jatty Daugherty for two counts of theft in the second degree, two counts of habitual property crime, two counts violating terms of probation, and one count each of theft in the first degree (during a state of emergency), unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, assault in the second degree and for failing to appear in court.

41-year-old Ronald Kahihikolo for seven counts of forgery in the first degree and seven counts of theft.

26-year-old Louis Sanchez for one count of unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and one count of theft in the second degree.

41-year-old Hokualakaiimiikeokalani “Hokuala” Brandt for one count each of unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, criminal contempt of court and for failing to appear in court.

39-year-old Jarret Amp for two counts of violating terms of probation, and criminal contempt of court.

37-year-old Gabriel Callo for a probation violation.

On May 14, a search warrant was executed at a residence on Tradewind Boulevard in the Hawaiʻi Ocean View Estates subdivision, which resulted in the recovery of numerous laptops, printers, ink cartridges, paper designed to print checks on, firearms, ammunition and dried marijuana.

While at the residence detectives took three people into custody:

26-year-old Renee Aigamaua

33-year-old Jeremy Jensen

32-year-old Amber Hoapili, all of Hawaii Ocean View Estates

Also present within the residence was a minor and an adult female who was arrested and released pending further investigation. 42-year-old Ryan Terkelsen, also of Hawaiʻi Ocean View Estates, who also resides at the residence was taken into custody a few hours later after turning himself in to police.

On May 15, at 6 p.m., after conferring with the prosecutors, detectives from the Hawaiʻi Police Department charged Hoapili, Jensen, Terkelsen and Aigamaua. The resulting charges are as follows:

Hoapili was charged with one count each of first-degree forgery, being in possession of forgery devices, storage of a firearm with a minor present, and criminal conspiracy. Hoapili’s bail was set at $235,000.

Jensen was charged with one count each of first-degree forgery, being in possession of forgery devices, storage of a firearm with a minor present, ownership prohibited and criminal conspiracy. Jensen’s bail was set at $245,000.

Both Terkelsen and Aigamaua were charged with 10 counts of being in possession of confidential personal information, five counts of first-degree forgery, and one count each of first-degree theft, fourth-degree theft, storage of a firearm with a minor present and ownership prohibited and criminal conspiracy. Terkelsen and Aigamaua’s bail was set at $486,000 each.

As of May 18, all four were being held at the Kona Police Station’s cellblock pending their initial appearance in Kona District Court.

Charges against other individuals involved with the group in the printing and cashing of checks may be filed later after the investigation is reviewed by the prosecutors.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department encourages citizens who think they may be a victim of identity theft or have seen unusual activity on their financial accounts to report it to police.

Citizens are also encouraged to contact Detective Donovan Kohara at 808-326-4646 ext 238 or via email at [email protected] with any tips on criminal activity in the district of Kaʻū that do not require an immediate police response. If an immediate police response is needed, or to file a police report, call 911 or the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.