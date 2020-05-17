May 17, 2020 Weather Forecast

May 17, 2020 Weather ForecastMay 17, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated May 17, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 16 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov