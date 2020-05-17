May 17, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Sunday: Scattered showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 16 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Looking Ahead